Vaughan Two-Tone Rustic Oak and Wood Coffee Table Brown/Black - Baxton Studio

Advertisement
Add valuable space to your living room with the rustic personality of the Vaughan coffee table. Made in Malaysia, the Vaughan is constructed from wood showcasing a distinctive rustic oak brown finish. An enclosed shelf behind the door provides secure storage space for all your living room essentials, while the open shelf provides display space. Requiring assembly, the Vaughan is accented with black metal handles for an industrial touch. A superb blend of handy design and modern convenience, the Vaughan coffee table is an exceptional addition to the modern home. Dimensions: 16.5" High x 35.4" Wide x 23.2" Deep; Open Shelf: 11" High x 15" Wide x 20" Deep; Storage Behind Door: 11" High x 15" Wide x 18.75" Deep; Legs: 4" High;