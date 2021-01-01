From johanna ortiz
Johanna Ortiz Vast Deserts One Piece Swimsuit in Rust
Johanna Ortiz Vast Deserts One Piece Swimsuit in Rust Self: 80% polyamide 20% elastaneLining: 78% polyamide 22% elastane. Made in Colombia. Hand wash. Adjustable ruched front with tassel detail. Twisted shoulder straps with adjustable back. JOTZ-WX34. R692L. About the designer: After graduating from Fashion Design at the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale, Johanna Ortiz moved back to her native Colombia to start her own couture label. With an innate love for her country, she strongly prioritizes collaborating with indigenous communities, women with culturally-born talents and the finest craftsman in Colombia to ensure each garment is constructed using exclusive materials and innovative techniques. Elegant and feminine, Johanna Ortiz celebrates women and encourages them to have fun with ready-to-wear while exploring their own style.