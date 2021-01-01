From winston porter
Vasilis 7 Piece Extendable Solid Wood Dining Set
Treat your room's decor with a new and polished look with this modern dining set. This type of rectangular kitchen table facilitates an affectionate family feeling. A comfortable and elegant color offers any dining area a relaxing and friendly feel with the kitchen table. The well-designed and comfortable kitchen table may be used for hours at a time. This rectangular table is best for 4-8 people to sit and enjoy their meal. This wonderful slick dinette table makes a really good addition for all kitchen space and corresponds to all sorts of dining room concepts. No heat treated pressured wood like MDF, particleboard, or veneer top fabricated. Sophisticated furniture doesn’t have to mean carefully craved wood and artisan leather. To bring some elegance to your ensemble without adding traditional style, choose this chic dining chair. An updated take on the classic look, this chic chair is a perfect pick for contemporary aesthetics. The clean-lined frame and deep button tufts give this piece its modern flair, while the neutral-toned upholstery adds essential versatility. Try surrounding a streamlined wood table with these chairs in your dining room. The frame of the dining chairs are engineered to offer a great amount of comfort to your spine and thus reduce the chances of back pain. This contemporary, budget-friendly, durable, and comfortable dining set can be a good choice if you are looking for a great dining time experience with family and friends. Table Color: Linen White, Chair Color: Gray