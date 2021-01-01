Vases Planter, Tall by Vondom - Color: Silver (47065A-STEEL)

2014 Design. Made in Spain by VONDOM. Vondom's Vases Planters sport a royal thatched texture to complement their matte finish. These modern planters add character to simpler plants, and are perfect for indoor and outdoor use. Made from 100% recyclable polyethylene, this planter is lightweight, impact-resistant, self-watering, and weather-resistant. Vondom goes beyond the product itself and extends to the deployment of cutting-edge machinery, such as advanced roto-molding technology. Shaping polyethylene into sophisticated contours through this green manufacturing process is a near impossible feat, resulting in the production of highly exclusive lighting products. Color: Silver.