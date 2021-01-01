From young frankk
Young Frankk Varro Ring in Gold Plated, Size 5
Young Frankk Varro Ring in Gold Plated, Size 5: Ready to ship in 1-2 weeks. The easiest way to nail the finger stack? Nab one (or two) of Young Frankk’s double-domed rings. Made right here in the USA, these striking, sculptural rings are, like all of Young Frankk’s considered pieces, made from recycled materials. This particular piece is fashioned from chunky gold-plated brass that’s modern and minimal and won’t lose that gorgeous sheen. Gold plated brass Height:.37" Made in the USA Discover more in the 2020 goop Holiday Gift Guides.