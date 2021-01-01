'Variegated Leaf' by Marmont Hill - Wrapped Canvas Painting Print

The simple composition of this canvas artwork is what captures your attention while the soothing colors of pink and gray blend beautifully with your decor. Crafted in acrylic on canvas, this print is an effortless way to lend flair and calming color to a living area, bedroom, or home office. Proudly made in the USA, this piece is printed on canvas before it’s stretched over non-warping wooden bars for a gallery-wrapped look. With wall-mounting hooks included, this artful accent is ready to hang up as soon as it reaches your front door. Size: 12" H x 12" W x 1.5" D