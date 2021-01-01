KitchenAid Variable-Speed Hand Blender - Passion Red

Designed for the perfect puree. This KitchenAid Variable Speed Corded Hander features an 8" removable blending arm with 4-point stainless steel blade to blend everything from smoothies, to milk shakes, soups, sauces and so much more. It is easy to use with the variable speed trigger switch and includes a US patent-pending removal pan guard to help protect your cookware. The 3-Cup BPA-Free Blending Jar with lid is great for individual blending jobs, and can be used to serve direct from or to store your blended creation for a later use. Color: Passion Red.