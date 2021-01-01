From rust-oleum
Varathane 243870 Wood Stain & Polyurethane Spray, 12 oz, Dark Walnut
Ideal for use on all interior projects including moldings, wood furniture, trim, cabinets, doors and paneling Oil-based formula designed to provide deep, rich color with renowned Varathane polyurethane finish in one easy application Dries to the touch in 2 hours and covers up to 50 sq ft Simple spray application eliminates brush marks Creates a smooth, even protective finish to cover large surfaces quickly Ideal for covering large surfaces quickly Same quality formula as the oil-based brush version Eliminates application issues such as brush-marks Ensures a smooth, even finish Can be added to pre-finished furniture to change the color without stripping or sanding off existing finish, Weight: 1.1 Pounds, Manufacturer: Rust-Oleum