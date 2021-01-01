Vanzandt 6 - Light Kitchen Island Linear Pendant
Description
Features:Six light Pendant LightUmber shadesCannot be installed with dimmerLength: 41 InchesTransformer: No Transformer RequiredWater Resistant: NoCanopy Included: YesCanopy Height - Top to Bottom: 1 InchesCanopy Width - Side to Side: 5 InchesFixture Design: Kitchen IslandFixture Shape: LinearNumber of Lights: 6Number of Tiers: 1Finish: Antique BronzeStyle: Modern & ContemporaryShade Included: YesShade Material: Linen GlassShade Color: WhitePrimary Material: MetalWood Type: Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DryWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Sloped Ceiling Compatible: NoSwag Light: NoBulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs Included: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Edison Bulb: Bulb Type: Wattage: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Rated Bulb Life: Bulb Base: E26/Medium (Standard)Dimmable: NoDimmer Switch Included: Dimmable Light Included: Voltage: 120Maximum Wattage (per bulb): 100Power Source: Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Product Care: Do not use strong liquid cleaners.Country of Origin: ChinaPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Non Residential UseSmart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: Hanging Method: RodSpefications:Title 20 - California Code of Regulations: WEEE Recycling Required: YesNevada R100-19 GSL Compliant: Washington 19.260 GSL Compliant: Dimensions:Adjustable height: 11" - 41"Overall Weight: 25.82Canopy Included: YesCanopy Height - Top to Bottom: Canopy Width - Side to Side: Canopy Depth - Front to Back: Adjustable Hanging Length: YesOverall Max Height: Overall Min Height: Overall Height (Hanging): Body Height - Top to Bottom: 11Body Width - Side to Side: 41Body Depth - Front to Back: 20Shade: YesShade Height - Top to Bottom: Shade Width - Side to Side: Shade Depth - Front to Back: Chain Length: Wire Length: Fixture Cord Length: Assembly:Installation Required: YesTools Needed for Installation: Additional Parts Required: NoWarranty: