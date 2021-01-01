Vanity Table Set With 12 Light Bulbs, Makeup Dressing Table With Big Drawer & Mirror, Dresser Desk For Bedroom

Product descriptionColor:BlackFeature:100% brand new and high quality.Light bulb: Energy-saving light bulb is easy to illuminate and has good imaging effectHD mirror: fine selection of high-definition mercury makeup mirror, not easy to scratchPlus tabletop: widened countertop design for jewellery, hair accessories, nail polish, hair care products and cosmeticsStorage drawer: Big storage drawers, can be placed to meet your needsEasy to assembleDescription:Product size: 80x40x140cm / 31.5x15.74x55.12inMaterial: ParticleboardColor: WhiteVoltage: 110vPower: 3wIncludes 12 LED bulbsPackage Include:1 x Dressing table1 x Stool1 x Mirror12x Bulb1x Installation tool1 Pack of mounting accessories