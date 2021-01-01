SPSUPE Vanity 4 Storage Drawers, Makeup Set with Large Mirror and Hollow Pattern, Painted Finish, Removable Top, Wooden Dressing Table with Padded Stool Seat, White

Elegant Appearance with Exquisite Pattern: Exquisite sculptured patterns and hollow designed pattern make the vanity set looks refined and upscale, enhancing the overall look and creating a classy appeal. Slightly curved legs add extra charm, which perfectly matches family decor. 2 in 1 Design with Detachable Tabletop: To make this table more multifunctional and save the hassle of purchasing two tables, the table top is convenient to remove, so you can take down the top and use the table as a writing desk to study and work. Large Fan-shaped High Definition Mirror: The large fan-shaped mirror features high definition, reflecting your face or hair more clearly and without distortion. The mirror reflects your style, making you look glamorous before heading out for a date. Sturdy and Durable Table with Padded Stool: Constructed from premium pine wood & MDF board, our dressing table set is durable and sturdy. The padded stool with solid legs and high density sponge cushion, providing you comfortable sitting feelings. 4 Drawers for Ample Storage Space: Come with 2 small drawers and 2 large drawers which provides plenty space for cosmetics, perfumes, lotions and other beauty products. Large top surface can keep clutter organized by classifying your beauty supplies.