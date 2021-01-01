Vanilla Tealight Candles Variety 3 Pack (18 Premium Tea Lights) - Vanilla Bean, Cinnamon Vanilla, Vanilla Maple - Shortie's Candle Company

OurVanilla Tea light Variety Pack Candles feature a clear plastic cup and are designed to provide beautiful bright light in all traditional tea light candle holders Made with natural and essential oils, and a clean burning natural fiber single lead free wick - completely non toxic! OurVanillaTea lights Variety Packs are hand poured with our classic food grade natural paraffin wax blend for great scent throw All of our Vanilla tealights are highly scented and designed to burn all the way to the edge and bottom with a good scent throw Each pack contains 18 Tea Light Candles 1.5 inches in diameter, each with 1/2 Oz. of wax, and burn for approximately 5 hours per tea-light