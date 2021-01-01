From safavieh
Safavieh Vanessa Taupe Storage Ottoman, Brown
Remodel your living space with the Safavieh Mercer Ottomans Ottoman for ultimate comfort and style. This ottoman is made of wood and is upholstered with linen, designed to be hypoallergenic, making it excellent for those who suffer from allergies. Featuring a modern design, it is great for beautifully complementing your home. It is button tufted, adding beautiful detailing. Built with a storage area, it is perfect for organizing your towels, linens, and other belongings. Color: Taupe.