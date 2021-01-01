White Vancouver Solid Comforter Set (Queen) 5pc

The Vancouver 5 Piece Comforter Set offers a charming cottage-inspired update to your bedroom. The comforter and shams flaunt a classic stitch pattern that creates a rich depth and texture on the face of the bedding set. A square decorative pillow with elegant embroidery and solid white bed skirt add the finishing touches to the comforter set. This coverlet also has an antimicrobial treatment that provides built-in freshness protection, reducing the growth of odor causing bacteria to keep fabric lasting longer. Size: QUEEN.