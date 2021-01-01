Vancouver Island British Columbia BC Canada Vintage Retro T-Shirt

Vancouver Island is the largest island of the North American west coast and a perfect destination for your Canada holiday. Take a picnic on the beach, a hiking tour or bike ride while watching whale, elk and bears. Vintage Canada Watch Orcas, Killer Whales, Orkas, Humpback Whales in Vancouver Island Great Vancouver T-shirt holiday gift for holidays, Canadafan, hikers, cyclists, Canada tourists, outdoor fans and adventurers. Gift for Canadian or Canada fan. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem