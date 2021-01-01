Vanallen Low Profile Standard Bed

The centerpiece of your restful retreat, your bed should be the perfect spot to curl up and an on-trend anchor for your style. Take this one, for example: Showcasing a streamlined design, it's perfect for a modern look. It's crafted from a blend of solid and engineered wood and sports a weathered finish and wood grain patterning for a touch of natural charm. The grooved details on the headboard and footboard add visual intrigue. Though four center support legs help anchor your mattress, we recommend pairing this piece with a box spring for even more stability. Size: Full