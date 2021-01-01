Vallelunga 2 Pieces Set Sofa And Armchair

The decoration of our homes, which are our own private spaces where we can rest, relax and renew, away from the busy pace of life, is very important for our quality of life. One of the most critical questions to be answered is what kind of decoration we will adopt in our homes, where we will live by feeling good and belonging for many years. We invite those who do not compromise on quality to an exclusive journey by offering a modern perspective to the chester style that defies the years. Fabric: Cream Microfiber/Microsuede