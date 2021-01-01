From south shore
Valet Full/Queen Panel Headboard
Industrial Style HeadboardComplete your bedroom with this Valet Collection headboard. With rustic styling and metal hardware, this headboard will look great with any industrial theme. Get the final look you desire in your bedroom with this fun and unique headboard. Fits any bed typeThis headboard can be attached to any South Shore bed or any standard metal bed frame of the same size.5-year limited guaranteeSouth Shore is proud to stand behind this headboard - rustic style with an exclusive 5-year limited guarantee. Shop with confidence knowing your purchase is always covered. All our products meet or exceed North American safety standards and our packaging is tested and certified to reduce the risk of damage during shipment. This item is shipped in 1 box, make sure to have a friend with you. Assembly is required by 2 adults and tools are not included. If you have questions regarding this product or need assistance do not hesitate to contact South Shore Furniture 7 days support. This product is made in North America with MDF. Color: Seaside Pine