Hudson Valley Lighting Valeri LED Pendant Light - Color: White - Size: Small

The Valeri LED Pendant by Hudson Valley Lighting is a handsome, dynamic addition to spaces. Supported by a single down rod, two openly-styled loops balance beautiful alabaster disks near their ends, one set vertically and the other horizontally, to diffuse an even layer of energy-efficient light onto surroundings. Each alabaster disk has its own unique veining pattern, lending a one-of-a-kind touch to this contemporary composition of smooth, gracefully curved shapes as it brightens its environment. Shape: Abstract. Color: White. Finish: Old Bronze