Valeo LED Floor Lamp by Cerno - Color: Brown - Finish: Walnut - (05-400-AWL)

The Valeo LED Floor Lamp by Cerno can't help but make a dramatic statement in any room, thanks to its oversized design and unique combination of natural wood and metallic elements. The boom arm is fully adjustable, creating the look similar to a crane stretching out over large areas. Since real wood is used, the grain varies from lamp to lamp. Cerno, a lighting design and manufacturing company based in Southern California, was founded in 2009 by former childhood friends. Using energy-efficient LEDs, Cerno's designs incorporate metal and sustainably harvested wood into wall sconces, pendants, lamps and other products that feature soft, diffused light. Their modern and contemporary pieces are creative, expressive and inspired by the natural environment. Color: Brown. Finish: Walnut