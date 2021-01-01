Valentina LED Table Lamp by LODES - Color: Black - Finish: Black - (166806)

Advertisement
The Valentina LED Table Lamp by LODES is a refined piece by creative designer Andrea Tosetto. Inspired by high fashion, a tapered Crystal diffuser with a unique prismatic texture sits on top of a smooth, vase-shaped Acrylic base, creating a simple silhouette. With a glamorous appearance, light plays through the Italian made diffuser to complete this contemporary composition. Elegant and charming, this lamp features a cordless design, allowing it to become a luxurious travelling companion Founded in 1950, LODES, formerly known as Studio Italia Design, is a modern and contemporary lighting company based in Venice, Italy. Their designs are completely Made In Italy using high quality materials and expert craftsmanship, with glass, for example, that is hand-blown in Murano. From the elegant, intimate teardrop of the Sky Fall pendant light to the geometric, eye-catching Puzzle Twist, their creations showcase impressive artistry and design sensibility. Shape: Tapered Drum. Color: Black. Finish: Black