Chic Home Valentina 8 Piece Pinch Pleated Bed in a Bag Comforter Set, Twin
Description
A fashion forward bed in a bag comforter set with everything you need for a complete bedroom décor makeover. Elegant and sophisticated pinch pleat pin tuck design with ruffled details. Super-soft microfiber sheets, design coordinated shams and deco pillows are included to complete the look. King/Queen Set includes: One (1) Comforter, Two (2) Shams, One (1) Decorative Pillow, One (1) Breakfast Pillow, One (1) Decorative Pillow, One (1) Fitted Sheet, One (1) Flat Sheet, Two (2) Pillow CasesTwin Set includes: One (1) Comforter, One (1) Sham, One (1) Decorative Pillow, One (1) Breakfast Pillow, One (1) Decorative Pillow, One (1) Fitted Sheet, One (1) Flat Sheet, One (1) Pillow Case Style: Contemporary Fabric detail: Solid Color Pattern: Pinch Pleat Color Options: Beige, Black, Silver, Turquoise, White, Taupe, Burgundy, Navy Material: Microfiber Fabric and Design: Silky soft brushed microfiber materialFashion forward pinch pleated pintuck ruffled designElegant and sophisticated look with color and design coordinated decorative pillows and sheets Features: Luxuriously soft feel for a great night sleep with less tossing and turning Hypoallergenic down alternative filling is perfect for those allergic to traditional downJust the right fill to keep you warm in the winter and cool in the summer Care Instructions: Dry clean preferred. Machine washable, use front loader machine (or top loader without agitator) to avoid tearing. Use Cold water in gentle cycle, tumble dry low heat, adding 2 tennis balls in the dryer will add fluffiness. King dimensions: Comforter: 104x90 inches2 Shams: 21x37 inchesDecorative Pillow: 16x16 inchesBreakfast Pillow: 12x18 inchesDecorative Pillow: 18x18 inchesFitted Sheet: 78x80+12 inchesFlat Sheet: 108x108 inches2 Pillow Cases: 21x37 inches Queen dimensions:Comforter: 90x90 inches2 Shams: 21x27 inchesDecorative Pillow: 16x16 inchesBreakfast Pillow: 12x18 inchesDecorative Pillow: 18x18 inchesFitted Sheet: 60x80+12 inchesFlat Sheet: 90x108 inches2 Pillow Cases: 21x27 inches Twin dimensions: Comforter: 66x90 inchesSham: 20x26 inchesDecorative Pillow: 16x16 inchesBreakfast Pillow: 12x18 inchesDecorative Pillow: 18x18 inchesFitted Sheet: 39x80+8 inchesFlat Sheet: 55x90 inchesPillow Case: 21x27 inches The images we display have the most accurate color possible. However, due to differences in computer monitors, we cannot be responsible for variations in color between the actual product and your screen.