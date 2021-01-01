From greenpan
GreenPan Valencia Pro Hard Anodized Induction Safe Healthy Ceramic Nonstick, Griddle Pan, 11", Gray
Infused with diamonds, GreenPan’s Thermolon Minerals Pro healthy ceramic nonstick coating is free of PFAS, PFOA, lead, and cadmium, so it will never release toxic fumes, even if it’s accidentally overheated Metal utensil safe, our original diamond-infused nonstick coating offers remarkable durability, balanced heating, and effortless cleanup Valencia Pro's Magneto Induction Base brings incredible searing and browning to all stovetops, including induction, plus the duoforged hard anodized aluminum body is unbelievably durable and scratch-resistant Oven and broiler safe up to 600°F Dishwasher safe for easy cleanup Will never warp, wobble, or scratch over time, so you'll always get even cooking without the loss of energy or heat Mirror-polished stainless steel handle stays cool thanks to a V-shaped cutout Suitable for all stovetops including induction Limited lifetime warranty, Manufacturer: GreenPan