2'x3' Valencia Accent Rug Light Blue - Momeni

Vintage-style lace detailing in delicately faded neutrals lends this traditional area rug the aura of a European retreat. Ornamental medallions and floral-and-vine motifs provide the perfect focal point for every floor space, with a demure dove gray, sky blue and beige color palette that exudes subtle charm. Hand tufted from a dynamic blend of wool and viscose fibers, each area rug combines classical design with enduring durability that will adorn your floor with grace for years to come. Pattern: Damask.