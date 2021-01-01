From signature design by ashley
Signature Design by Ashley Vailbry End Table, One Size , Brown
This end table opens our eyes to the beauty of contemporary style with a rustic attitude. Its clean-lined, open-concept design is dressed to impress with a two-tone finish that blends a grayish brown wire-brushed effect with a contrasting faux metal color. Made with Acacia veneers and Poplar solids, finished with a grayish brown wire brushed finish. Legs are finished with a contrasting faux metal color. Floating top look on all tables with interesting breakup of storage compartments. Cocktail table has lift-top functionality. Chair side table features a door cabinet with magazine rack on back side.Features: Storage, Quick ShipJoinery: Glued, Stapled, Nailed, ScrewedShape: RectangleTools Required: Flathead (not Included), Phillips (not Included), Allen Wrench (not Included)Measurements: 23.75 Width/Inches, 26 Depth/Inches, 24 Height/InchesWeight (lb.): 51 LbAssembly: Assembly RequiredBase Material: 60% Wood, 25% Veneer, 10% Pressed Wood, 5% Other 5% Or LessTop Material: TileNumber of Cubbies: 1Care: Wipe CleanCountry of Origin: Imported