Signature Design by Ashley Vaibryn Modern 4 Cube Storage Organizer or Bookcase, Natural Brown

FOUR CUBE ORGANIZER: Keep clutter out from underfoot with this four cube organizer. Your room is organized in a snap with the ample space and shelves of this book case, organizer and storage unit QUALITY CRAFTED: Made with engineered wood and decorative laminate. The warm brown finish is the perfect canvas for you to display your book collection or accessories on a shelf SMART DESIGN: Set a tall bar for stylish function. Use this piece as a bookshelf, DVD or other unit for storage. It's great leaning a wall in a kid's cluttered bedroom or as a bookcase in a study STORAGE SOLUTION: Measures 23.74" W x 11.81" D x 23.82" H. The four cubbies can fit 10.5" W x 10.5" D x 11" H storage bins, sold separately. Can be used vertically or horizontally ASSEMBLY REQUIRED: Easy-to-follow instructions and hardware included. Two people recommended. Screwdriver and hammer (not included) are required for assembly