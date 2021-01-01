Vaden 1 - Drawer Nightstand in Brown
Description
Description: Slim bedside table, easy to fit into small space Rounded corner design, guardian family: intimately polished around the edges and corners, to prevent bumps and injuries, always guard Large countertops, clear storage: spacious countertops for everyday ornaments, cups, books, etc. Thick and stable load plate: Made of durable and durable plates, the load is more secure Dunshi base, moisture-proof intrusion: the base heightens the hole, which is easy to clean and prevent moisture Firmly edge-sealing, carefully built: edge-sealing fit, not easy to lift, creating a rich home atmosphere Easy to assemble and easy to disassemble Feature: 100% Brand new and high quality Material: MDF Color: Nordic Pine Color Size: 30x32x45cm Package Content: 1 x Bedside tableFeatures:Easy to assemble:Our very specific instruction manual is easy to understand and can saves you tons of work. efficient service!Match Fashion With Function: This beautiful nightstand features double drawer design large capacity storage, increase storage space to match fashion with function giving you ample space to store your favorite keepsakes, knick-knacks, clothes, and other essentials in styleLightweight & non-slip: The wooden table is constructed in proper size featuring lightweight design. It is very convenient and easy to move. The four legs of the tables are fitted with black non-slip pads at the bottom.Elegant and chic: The side table features ample storage drawer and four durable solid wood legs. Also, the color of this table matches with any furniture in your house, perfectly compatible well with any décor of your room.End TableColor: BrownFrame Material: Manufactured WoodFrame Material Details: MDFFrame Manufactured Wood Type: MDFTop Material: Manufactured WoodTop Material Details: MDFTop Manufactured Wood Type: MDFDrawers Included: YesNumber of Drawers: 1Doors Included: NoShelving Included: YesNumber of Shelves: 1Open Shelf/Base: YesUpholstered: NoHandle/Accent Material: WoodRemovable Handle: NoBachelors Chest: NoGloss Finish: Handle Finish: WhiteMirrored: NoLighting Included: NoCable Management: NoFinished Back: NoFelt Pads Included: No