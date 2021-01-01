From vonn
VONN VAC3122 Chianti 2 Light 43" Wide LED Chandelier Antique Brass Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
VONN VAC3122 Chianti 2 Light 43" Wide LED Chandelier FeaturesCable locking pin allows the suspension height to be easily changed post-installOnly compatible with ELV dimmers. Wifi, Smart, and Universal dimmers are NOT compatibleInstaller Tip: Do not cut wires attached to the fixture under any circumstance. Excess cable should be neatly looped and tucked into the canopyConstructed with AluminumIncludes a white glass shadeSloped ceiling compatibleIntegrated LED lightingCapable of being dimmed - LED (15% - 100%) with ELVAdjustable cord includedETL rated for dry locationsEnergy Star certifiedMeets California Title 24 energy standardsIncludes a 5 Year Limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 13-1/4"Minimum Height: 15-3/4"Maximum Hanging Height: 120"Width: 43-5/16"Depth: 43-5/16"Product Weight: 7.5 lbsWire Length: 105"Shade Height: 6-1/2"Shade Width: 6"Shade Depth: 6"Canopy Height: 1-3/4"Canopy Width: 4-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 1595Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIWattage: 24.31 wattsNumber of Light Sources: 2Average Hours: 50000 Antique Brass