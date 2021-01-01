V8031D29C/RC Victoria 29" Chrome 16 Light Chandelier With Clear Royal Cut Crystal Trim

Part of Victoria Collection from Elegant LightingChrome finishChrome finished steel hardwareSteel fixtureShade included: noNumber of lights: 16Bulb type: e12Bulb included: noDimmable: yesBulb wattage: 40wMaximum bulb wattage: 640wVoltage: 110v-125vRoyal cut crystal trimNumber of tiers: 2.Straight from New York during the Roaring â20s, Victoria collection hanging fixtures are brimming with style and sophistication. An empire-style frame flaunts strand after strand of clear draped octagon crystals that cascade into a pointed center completely covered in gleaming clear crystal balls. Delicate arms dangle matching crystal balls at the top and along the edge of the base to give harmony and cohesion to the design. Available in a chrome or gold finish, Victoria hanging pendants and chandeliers are certain to wow your guests in a dining room, stairwell, or foyer.