Volume Lighting V7730 Marti Single Light 11" Wide Flush Mount Bowl Ceiling Fixture Antique Bronze Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush Mount

Volume Lighting V7730 Marti Single Light 11" Wide Flush Mount Bowl Ceiling Fixture FeaturesCompatible with all dimmersHigh quality lacquer finish protects against scratchesConstructed from steelFixture includes an alabaster melon glass shade(1) 100 watt medium (E26) bulb requiredCapable of being dimmed with compatible dimmable bulbs (not included)Rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 5-1/4"Width: 11"Product Weight: 4.75 lbsElectrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 100 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Included: No Flush Mount Antique Bronze