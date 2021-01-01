Volume Lighting V7020 Single Light 10" Wide Flush Mount Bowl Ceiling Fixture Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush Mount

Volume Lighting V7020 Single Light 10" Wide Flush Mount Bowl Ceiling Fixture FeaturesSteel constructionIncludes an alabaster glass shadeSloped ceiling compatible(1) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsCUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 3-1/2"Width: 10-1/4"Depth: 10-1/4"Product Weight: 2.25 lbsShade Height: 3-1/4"Shade Width: 10-1/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 60 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Included: No Flush Mount Brushed Nickel