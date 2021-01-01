Volume Lighting V5664 Prelude Single Light 4" Wide Mini Pendant Antique Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants

Volume Lighting V5664 Prelude Single Light 4" Wide Mini Pendant FeaturesCompatible with all dimmersConstructed from steelFixture includes a skinny clear glass shadeInstallable on sloped ceilings(1) 75 watt medium (E26) Incandescent bulb included Adjustable Brown 120" cord includedCapable of being dimmed with compatible dimmable bulbs (included)Rated for dry locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 15-1/2"Width: 3-3/4"Product Weight: 2 lbsCord Length: 120"Wire Length: 120"Shade Height: 14"Shade Width: 3"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 75 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 75 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Type: IncandescentBulb Included: Yes Antique Bronze