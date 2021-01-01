Volume Lighting V2230 Troy 3 Light 21" Wide Pendant Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants Semi-Flush

Volume Lighting V2230 Troy 3 Light 21" Wide Pendant FeaturesCompatible with all dimmersConstructed from steelFixture includes an alabaster glass shadeSloped ceiling compatible(3) 100 watt medium (E26) bulbs required36" of adjustable chain includedConverts to a semi-flush ceiling fixtureCapable of being dimmed with compatible dimmable bulbs (not included)Rated for dry locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 21-1/2"Width: 20-1/2"Product Weight: 11.5 lbsChain Length: 36"Wire Length: 96"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 300 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulbs Included: No Semi-Flush Brushed Nickel