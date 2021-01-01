V2006F13C/RC Galaxy 13" Chrome 3 Light Flush Mount With Clear Royal Cut Crystal Trim

Part of Galaxy Collection from Elegant LightingChrome finishChrome finished steel hardwareSteel fixtureShade included: noNumber of lights: 3Bulb type: gu10Bulb included: noDimmable: yesBulb shape: halogenBulb wattage: 50wMaximum bulb wattage: 150wVoltage: 110v-125vRoyal cut crystal trimNumber of tiers: 1.The Galaxy collection is brilliantly distinctive for its flush-mount fixturesâ many dazzling crystals of various sizes and shapes suspended and gently spinning in space. Illumination from the chrome-finish base lights up a room with both direct light emitting downward and refracted radiance from the multi-faceted crystals below. Available in a choice of crystal trims.