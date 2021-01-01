From volume lighting

Volume Lighting V1839 Single Light 14" Wide LED Pendant with Dome Style Shade Restoration Brass Indoor Lighting Pendants

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Volume Lighting V1839 Single Light 14" Wide LED Pendant with Dome Style Shade FeaturesSteel constructionIncludes a metal shadeSloped ceiling compatibleIntegrated LED lightingIncludes (3) 12" downrodsDimmable via TRIAC/ELV 10% dimmingUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year finish and 5 year limited LED manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 12-1/2"Width: 13-1/2"Depth: 13-1/2"Product Weight: 6.75 lbsWire Length: 96"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 1100Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRIWattage: 15 wattsAverage Hours: 50000 Restoration Brass

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com