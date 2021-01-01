From gottex
Gottex V-Neck Tunic w/ Lace-Up Details (Chain Print)
Advertisement
Elevate your idea of a swimsuit cover with the lovely Gottex V-Neck Tunic w/ Lace-Up Details. Three-quarter sleeve V-neck design with a straight vented hemline. Rope lace-up detailing at chest. Rope and chain pattern throughout. 100% polyester. Machine wash, line dry. Imported. Measurements: Length: 36 in Product measurements were taken using size SM. Please note that measurements may vary by size. If you're not fully satisfied with your purchase, you are welcome to return any unworn and unwashed items with tags intact and original packaging included.