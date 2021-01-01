Advertisement
525 V Neck Teeny Cardigan in Black. - size XS (also in L, M, S) 525 V Neck Teeny Cardigan in Black. - size XS (also in L, M, S) 80% rayon 20% nylon. Made in China. Machine wash. Front button closure. Knit fabric. 525A-WK477. FA21S012. A favorite of celebrity stylists, the 525 story began in Brooklyn in 1983. The secret to its industry staying power and stellar reputation: A focus on high-quality cotton sweaters with a range that combines a solid foundation of staples and no shortage of seasonal trend-focused updates. The design team is constantly pushing their creative boundaries, developing new yarns and colors that appeal to all ages and budgets. Truly full spectrum, 525 offers something for everyone: from classic to cutting-edge; from cotton to cashmere.