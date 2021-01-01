From balmain
Balmain V-Neck Gathered Button Jersey Dress
ONLY AT SAKS. Flattering in cut, this sleeveless V-neck dress is gathered across the waist and cinched with goldtone buttons that offer a signature finish to the jersey dress. V-neck Sleeveless Back zip close Gathered finish Goldtone buttons Viscose Dry clean Made in France SIZE & FIT About 41" from shoulder to hem Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing a US size 2 ABOUT THE BRAND In 1945, founder Pierre Balmain made his well-received debut of opulent, ultra-feminine designs. Known today for its iconic blazers, impeccably constructed dresses and signature fragrances, the brand continues its dedication to masterful tailoring and elegance under the helm of Creative Director Olivier Rousteing. Designer Rtw - Balmain > Balmain > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Balmain. Color: White. Size: 12.