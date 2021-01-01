V BESTLIFE Head-Mounted Headset, Gaming Competitive E-Sports Wired Headset Professional Wireless Foldable Game Music Headphone Sports Portable.

Ergonomically designed for a more comfortable fit on the auricle. The latest technology v5.0 for Bluetooth, high?capacity battery 350mah, designed for sports. It adopts V5.0 chip for Bluetooth, 10m connection distance, stable performance, high transmission, low consumption and strong compatibility. Foldable design, easy to wear, high clear microphone, support calls, make your life more convenient. The latest generation of TWS headsets, smart charging compartments, can achieve true wireless continuous power.