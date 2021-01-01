The Salty Veteran V-22 Osprey Military Helicopter American Flag V22 Squadron Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Are you a military veteran or active duty service unit member who served in a V22 tilt rotor squadron or loves to fly choppers, collect jacket patches, or go to airshows? Let them show how much they love V22 Ospreys. This patriotic tilt rotor helicopter design shows: a V-22 Osprey squadron with USA flag contrails. If you love helicopters and military aircraft gift it for an air show, Memorial Day, or 4th of July. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only