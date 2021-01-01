From sad aesthetic design
UwU I Have Crippling Depression Doomer Goth Sad Aesthetic Tote Bag
Advertisement
Sad Goth Aesthetic and Soft Grunge Apparel for men & women featuring a funny depressed quote saying UwU I Have Crippling Depression perfect for those who love vaporwave, sarcastic comments, dark humor, pastel gothic or punk rock. Great Streetwear Outfit for teens, doomer, e-girls, e-boys, gen z, skaters or emo millenials. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.