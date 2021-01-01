From kirkland's
UV Resistant Double Pond Cypress Topiary
Create an elegant outdoor design with our UV Resistant Double Pond Cypress Topiary! This woven topiary will make your space feel like a regal garden. Tree measures 48H x 16 in. in diameter Pot measures 7H x 8.5 in. in diameter Crafted of plastic Twisted cypress tree design Tree sits in a black planter Hues of green and black UV resistant Safe for outdoor use Care: Item may need reshaping when removed from packaging; dust with a soft, damp cloth. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.