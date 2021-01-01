From cl de peau beaut
Cl de Peau Beaut UV Protective Lip Treatment
WHAT IT IS A high-performance sunscreen for lips that protects against aging UV rays and hydrates for a luminously healthy look and feel. 0.14 oz. Made in USA. WHAT IT DOES Advancing the effects of anti-aging care, suncare now infused with the beautifying benefits of skincare, goes far beyond defending against UV rays. WHAT ELSE YOU NEED TO KNOW Velvety smooth texture glides on and feels exquisite on lips. Can be used as a primer before applying lip color. Broad Spectrum SPF 30 protects against UV rays. Formulated with natural rose for an elegant fragrance. KEY INGREDIENTS Asian Ginseng Extract helps reveal supple-looking lips with youthful elasticity. Ginkgo Biloba Leaf Extract, Vitamin E Derivative, and Wild Thyme Extract helps protect against oxidation and effects from sun exposure* Argan Oil, Hydro-Wrap Complex EX, Aqua Holding Oil, Light Fusion Oil and Moisture Melt Technology provide moisturizing benefits and help lips maintain hydration. Vitamin E Derivatives help reduce the look of dullness. HOW TO USE IT Smooth gently over lips, reapplying throughout the day as necessary. ABOUT THE BRAND While its French name translates to The Key to Skins Beauty, Cl de Peau Beaut was founded in Japan in 1982 with a mission to revolutionize skin-cell science. The award-winning concealer is repeatedly a best seller, while skincare formulas like serums and essences work synergistically to create radiant, supple skin. Ask the experts. Our Beauty Advisors are here to help. Send an email to CleDePeauBeautySpecialist@s5a.com. Cosmetics - Cle De Peau > Cl De Peau Beaut > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Cl de Peau Beaut