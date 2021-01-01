From clarins
Clarins UV Plus Anti-Pollution Multi-Protection SPF 50 Sunscreen
WHAT IT IS Clarins' multi-protection sunscreenwith Broad Spectrum SPF 50 and an exclusive Anti-Pollution Complexshields skin from harmful UVA/UVB rays, pollution and free radicals. Perfect daily defense from UVA/UVB rays, pollution and free radicals. Even the most well-cared-for skin requires protection from environmental aggressors that accelerate the aging process. UV PLUS ANTI-POLLUTION Sunscreen Multi-Protection Broad Spectrum SPF 50 forms an invisible shield that protects skin from the appearance of dark spots and future aging. 1.7 oz. Made in France. WHAT IT DOES Clarins' exclusive Anti-Pollution Complex helps protect skin from premature signs of aging and loss of radiance caused by environmental aggressors. Its sheer, ultra-lightweight texture forms an invisible yet powerful film, making it ideal for application over regular day care. HOW TO USE Apply over moisturizer. Cosmetics - Clarins > Clarins > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Clarins.