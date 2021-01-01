Utopia 1 - Light Single Bell Pendant
Description
Features:Number of lights: 1Listings: ETL and cETLFixture Design: SingleFixture Shape: BellNumber of Lights: 1Finish (Finish: Matte Black Outer/Matte Gold Inner): Matte Black Outer/Matte Gold InnerFinish: Shiny Black Outer/White InnerStyle: IndustrialShade Included: YesShade Material: GlassShade Color (Finish: Matte Black Outer/Matte Gold Inner): Matte Black Outer, Matte Gold InnerShade Color: Shiny Black Outer, White InnerHand Blown Glass: Primary Material: MetalGlass Type: Fabric Type: Wood Type: Crystal Component: NoReal Crystal: Crystal Color: Crystal Type: Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DryWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Sloped Ceiling Compatible: NoSwag Light: NoIntegrated LED: NoIntegrated LED Wattage: Integrated LED Brightness (Lumens): Integrated LED Color Temperature: Integrated LED Rated Lifespan: Integrated LED Color Rendering Index (CRI): Range of Fixture - Maximum LED: Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: Range of Fixture - Maximum LED: Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: What is Integrated LED: Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs Included: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Edison Bulb: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Bulb Type Included: Wattage: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Rated Bulb Life: Bulb Not Included But Required: YesRecommended Bulb Shape Code: Recommended Bulb Shape: Bulb Base: E26/Medium (Standard)Dimmable: YesDimmer Switch Included: NoDimmable Light Included: NoVoltage: 120Maximum Wattage (per bulb): 60Power Source: HardwiredPlug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Country of Origin: ChinaPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Smart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: WITB Bulb Included: NoHanging Method: WireSpefications:Bulb type: 60W incandescent E26 bulbCE Certified: BS 476 Compliant: Commercial OR Residential Certifications: NoDark Sky Compliant: CALGreen Compliant: RoHS Compliant: ADA Compliant: ETL Listed: YesFIRA Certified: TAA Compliant: cETL Listed: YesUL Listed: ISO 14000 Certified: ISO 14001 Certified: MET Listed: ISO 9000 Certified: ISO 9001 Certified: cUL Listed: CSA Listed for USA: CSA Listed for Canada: Title 20 - California Code of Regulations: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: WEEE Recycling Required: YesUL 2108 Listed: Title 24 Compliant: Energy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: Fire Rated: Energy or Water Efficiency Certifications: NoEnergy Star Compliant: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: GreenSpec: ANSI/BIFMA e3 Furniture Sustainability Standard: CPG Compliant: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Nevada R100-19 GSL Compliant: Washington 19.260 GSL Compliant: Dimensions:Overall Product Weight: 5Adjustable Hanging Length: YesOverall Max Height: 131Overall Min Height: 12Overall Height (Hanging): Body Height - Top to Bottom: 10.5Body Width - Side to Side: 10Body Depth - Front to Back: 10Shade: YesShade Height - Top to Bottom: Shade Width - Side to Side: Shade Depth - Front to Back: Downrod Included: NoDownrod Size(s): Chain Length: Fixture Cord Length: Assembly:Est