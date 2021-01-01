Bella Dahl Utility Romper in Olive. - size XS (also in L, S) Bella Dahl Utility Romper in Olive. - size XS (also in L, S) Lyocell blend. Front button closure. Elastic waist with optional belt tie. Front pockets. Soft, faded woven fabric. BLD-WR48. B6021-654-303. Los-Angeles based brand, Bella Dahl, designs ultrasoft essentials with a laidback, Southern California vibe. Modern silhouettes, textures, and unique wash treatments combine to achieve the perfect fit with an endlessly wearable feel. Each garment is hand-dyed and treated in Los Angeles to ensure the quality of each piece.