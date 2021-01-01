From red barrel studio
U_style Accent Arm Chair Upholstered Single Sofa ,grey
DescriptionContemporary look with shades of stately sophistication, this eye-catching armchair brings a bit of understated elegance and clean-lined appeal to your master suite or guest room. Set it against a taupe-toned wall in the living room to complement its neutral-toned polyester upholstery, then top off nearby nightstands and chests with chrome-finished metal table lamps to match the headboard's trendy nailhead trim. Top it off with a color-block or boldly striped comforter in taupe and muted hues to introduce a touch of pattern into the look, then add in gently stitched floral pillow shams to bring an organic twist to the look.HighlightsSeat cushion filled with foam and inner spring for durability and comfortEasy assembly and tools are all included.Solid frame and leg.Advantages1. We produce this item in a big factory which has a low damage and defective rate.2. Compared with the same quality, the price is competitive. Weights & Dimensionschair:33'' H x 32.7'' W x 29'' DChair Weight Capacity:250 lbsClearance from Floor to Bottom:4.5Arm Height:23.6Package Size/Weight:Box1: 31x26x23 / 61.73 lbChair Weight59 lbs Specifications Pieces Included 1 ArmchairUpholstery Material Polyester BlendFrame Material Solid WoodLeg MaterialPlasticSeat Construction Pocket SpringSeat Fill Material Foam and inner springBack Fill Material FoamSeating Capacity1Product Care Spot clean with a damp cloth, Steam cleanArm Type Flared ArmsBack Type Cushion backRemovable Cushions YesSupplier Intended and Approved UseResidential Use;Country of OriginViet Nam Notes: There will be chromatic aberration caused by light difference, thanks for your understanding. contact informationWechat(wangyanteng):frederic-yuanWechat(wutianfeng):QOoo827 Fabric: Dark Gray Polyester Blend