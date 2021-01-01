From adidas
adidas USA Volleyball Primeblue Jersey
The adidas USA Volleyball Primeblue Jersey makes it clear whose team you are on and that you mean business. Sleeveless crewneck design with mesh paneling at shoulders for breathability. Shirttail hemline. adidas logo at chest right. Printed script USA and American flag at chest left. Abstract patterning throughout. Mesh panel backing for a breathable feel. 84% recycled polyester, 16% spandex. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Length: 26 in Product measurements were taken using size SM. Please note that measurements may vary by size.