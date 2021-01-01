Stylish Minimalistic City Street Road Map USA New York City NYC Modern Simple Street Map Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Get this popular modern and stylish street map of New York City. Minimalist black and white roads of the city. Simple, popular urban Design illustration of the city street map. Road map of NYC USA. The map shows mostly the street gird of Lower Manhattan. Perfect gift idea for all New Yorkers. Perfect gift for all who love NYC. Get a bite from the big apple. All road s are represented as line art. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only