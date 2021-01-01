From miami florida home state outfits & designs
USA American Flag Cityscape - Miami Florida Skyline Tote Bag
Advertisement
Featuring a retro Miami skyline, this makes a great gift for fans who loves Miami and Florida. If you live in or love Miami, then let the world know with this vintage 1970s style graphic watercolor design! Gift for baseball or football fans. Show your home grown roots and pride with this Miami Downtown Skyline graphic of your favorite city in America. This Modern Miami Skyline features a cityscape silhouette of Miami, Florida with a vintage look. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.